Barcelona receive offer from Saudi Arabia for €58m forward

Barcelona have been searching around for offers for their players all summer, but has been the case for the last three summers, just as important is the offer from the perspective of the player.

That will likely be the decisive factor in any talks that might have started over Brazilian winger Raphinha. According to Achraf Ben Ayad, Barcelona received an offer from Saudi Arabia for the 26-year-old.

As per @Benayadachraf, Barcelona received an offer for Raphinha from Saudi Arabia. pic.twitter.com/7XnuesWZTO — Football España (@footballespana_) July 12, 2023

This report, as with any, should be taken with a pinch of salt until there are more details available.

Regardless of whether there is an offer or not, and regardless if Barcelona would happily accept it, it seems highly unlikely Raphinha would be interested in it. He has declared on multiple occasions that he wants to be in Barcelona next season.

After moving for €58m from Leeds United last summer, Raphinha had a tricky start at Camp Nou, losing his place in the starting XI. With Ousmane Dembele’s injury though, he became important in the second half of the season, scoring 10 and assisting 10 in 50 appearances.