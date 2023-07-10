Barcelona get results on Alejandro Balde injury tests after summary recovery

Barcelona have received positive news on Alejandro Balde, following his injury at the end of last season against Real Mallorca.

The teenage left-back was brought down from behind by Amath Ndiaye during the final game at Camp Nou last season, and after suffering an ankle ligament strain, was ruled out for between six and eight weeks.

Six weeks have now passed, and Barcelona are returning to preseason training this Monday, meaning Balde was part of their testing. The Blaugrana published a photo of Balde with the caption ‘100% ready to go’.

It looks as if the 19-year-old will be able to enjoy a full preseason with Barcelona, with his injury fully healed. The Blaugrana will want to ensure that Balde starts the season in ideal condition, given he is a major part of how they play these days. Marcos Alonso is an experienced back up for Balde, but his form was mixed, and Barcelona are relying on similar production from Balde.