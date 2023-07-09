Real Madrid midfielder facing tough task to secure regular playing time next season

Earlier this summer, Real Madrid secured important contract renewals for several of their first team players. The likes of Nacho Fernandez, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric all penned extensions, keeping them at the club for at least one more year.

Dani Ceballos was another to renew. The 27-year-old turned down interest from a number of clubs across Europe in order to remain at Real Madrid, where he signed a three-year contract, despite the fact that there is very healthy competition in his area of the pitch.

Following Jude Bellingham’s arrival last month, it meant that Carlo Ancelotti had no more than seven midfield options to choose from for next season. This has now increased to eight, following the arrival of Arda Guler from Fenerbahce.

As a result, Ceballos is likely to find himself down the pecking order at Real Madrid, although MD have reported that he is determined to fight for his place in the starting line-up.