Barcelona starlet wins two individual awards after dominating performances at international tournament

While the majority of the Barcelona squad has been limbering up for the start of pre-season, there has been one player whose 2022-23 campaign has only just come to an end.

Ez Abde has been at the U23 African Cup of Nations for the last couple of weeks, captaining his native Morocco during the tournament.

The 21-year-old, who had also been at the 2022 World Cup with the senior squad, had a remarkable individual tournament, scoring three and assisting three, which secured him the golden boot and most assists.

Abde receiving his Golden Boot Award. pic.twitter.com/U5HknzuyNY — total Barça (@totalBarca) July 9, 2023

Despite this, he failed to win the MVP award, with that going to Egypt’s Ibrahim Abel. However, Abde is unlikely to care too much, as it was his Morocco side that won the tournament, defeating Egypt in Saturday’s final.

Abde was evidently a class above during the U23 AFCON, and he will hope to carry this momentum into pre-season, which he is likely to spend at Barcelona, despite interest from a number of clubs across Europe.