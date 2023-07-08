Carlo Ancelotti planning change of system at Real Madrid for next season

Real Madrid have had a very busy start to the summer transfer, having already completed five signings – Fran Garcia, Brahim Diaz, Jude Bellingham, Joselu Mato and Arda Guler. However, there is one key area that has yet to be addressed.

Following Karim Benzema’s departure at the end of last season, Real Madrid do not currently have a leading striker, which is problem for Carlo Ancelotti. Los Blancos have tried to recruit one, but their efforts have been in vain so far.

As a result, Ancelotti is planning to move away from his fabled 4-3-3 system for next season, as reported by Relevo. Instead, he intends to adopt a 4-3-1-2 setup, with Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo acting as forwards.

Ancelotti’s ideal starting line-up for next season is as follows: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Garcia, Tchouameni, Valverde, Camavinga, Bellingham, Vinicius and Rodrygo. It would be see Bellingham act as a number 10, while Brahim and Guler can also play there.

Real Madrid will return for the start of pre-season training in the very neat future, and from here, Ancelotti’s players will be given an insight into the Italian’s thinking ahead of next season. This could very well include a new system for them to learn.