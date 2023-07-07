Barcelona to pay Valencia €4m for free transfer last summer

Barcelona are set to pay Valencia €4m after reaching a settlement over the transfer of Neto Murara.

The Brazilian goalkeeper left the Blaugrana on a free to join Bournemouth last summer, as they tried to clear the decks. Neto had moved to Barcelona from Valencia originally for a fee of €26m.

Within that deal there was also room for up to €9m in variables, three of which had been paid by Barcelona. However according to Cadena SER, there was a stipulation in the contract that they would receive €6m of those variables if Neto moved to another club.

Barcelona argued that as they released Neto, and then he joined Bournemouth, there was no transfer available and thus they were not due any compensation. However Valencia argued that this was a manoeuvre in order to avoid paying that €3m to Los Che. The two have agreed to settle the matter for €4m.

It may be that Barcelona feared a superior punishment if it had been played out in the courts, or even wanted to avoid no doubt mounting legal costs. Neto was brought in on high wages under former President Josep Maria Bartomeu, a legacy that continues to cost Barcelona dearly.

Valencia will be pleased for a little extra cash flow, as Los Che battle their ever-decreasing salary limit.