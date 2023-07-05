Barcelona’s current board of directors given 80% approval rating by club members

On Wednesday, Barcelona published the results of their Observatori Blaugrana survey for the 2022-23 season. It was filled out by 3000 members, and focused on their individual assessments of the club’s overall situation.

As reported by Sport, 80% of those surveyed are in support of the management shown by the board of directors, with 52% rating their work as remarkable or excellent.

All areas of the sporting departments received positive feedback, with the women’s football team scoring especially highly at 9.38/10 after their remarkable campaign, which saw them achieve a league and Champions League double.

However, there were areas of concern shown by the members. The move to the Olympic Stadium in Montjuic for next season, done so while the Spotify Camp Nou is undergoing re-development work, only received an approval rating of 5.07/10. El Caso Negreira is also a worry, as it scored 7.56/10, although 68.5% of those polled believe there is an agenda against the club.

Overall, Joan Laporta and his board at Barcelona will be pleased by these results, although they will know that there are areas that need to be worked on in order for them to achieve total satisfaction.

