La Liga release schedule for first two matchdays fearturing tough away trips for Clasico duo

La Liga have released the schedule for the first two matchdays of the season, with new match slots included.

The new season will kick off on Friday the 11th of August, with Almeria hosting Rayo Vallecano on Friday night at 18:30 CEST. La Liga have not used that match slot in recent years, but given it exists for both the first two matchdays, it looks as if it might be a regular thing.

The schedule for Matchday 1 of La Liga pic.twitter.com/l1RgQPSnzM — Football España (@footballespana_) July 4, 2023

Equally, the same has occurred on Monday night, where there is now a 19:30 CEST slot, and a 21:30 on Matchday one, being filled by Cadiz-Alaves and Atletico Madrid-Granada. Real Madrid start away to Athletic Club at the Nuevo San Mames, and Barcelona travel to Getafe, where they have often struggled.

These Friday and Monday games have replaced the early slots at the weekend, at 14:00 CEST and 16:15 CEST. It remains to be seen whether these slots will become a regular occurrence. It may well be to guard against high temperatures in Spain in August, in an attempt to avoid the hottest parts of the day.

Matchday two sees Barcelona kick off their home campaign at Montjuic for the first time, and Real Betis hosting Atletico Madrid in a crunch clash. Real Madrid face Almeria away early doors, as was the case last season.