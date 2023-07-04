Barcelona set to join ticket pricing agreement after prediction of annual profits

Barcelona are set to join the ticket pricing agreement reached by 14 other La Liga clubs.

On Monday it was announced that 14 La Liga clubs had agreed to provide a minimum of 300 tickets to away fans for a maximum of €30 for each match this coming season. Real Madrid, Barcelona, Osasuna, Rayo Vallecano, Villarreal and Getafe opted out of the agreement.

However Cadena SER now say Barcelona are willing to join that agreement. The Blaugrana President Joan Laporta reportedly spoke with La Liga President Javier Tebas at the re-branding of the league on Monday night, and expressed a commitment to the ticket agreement.

This comes off the back of favourable forecasts for Barcelona. Their information goes on to say that Barcelona are predicting annual profits of €34m for the current financial year, ending in June of 2024.

It would be the first profit they have made since 2019, that wasn’t altered by economic levers. Although the accounts have not been released for this season, they are expected to make a loss, as they try to bring down their enormous wage bill.

This would be confirmation of a turnaround in the club’s finances, and the first step towards financial security on a long road. At the very least, the agreement to offer cheaper away tickets is an encouraging initiative that finally sees authorities and clubs make a move towards protecting match-going fans.