La Liga teams seal historic price cap for away tickets

14 La Liga teams have agreed to an historic agreement to limit the price of tickets for away fans, in a bid to encourage travelling support in Primera next season.

Cadiz, Almería, Sevilla, Betis, Valencia, Atletico Madrid, Girona, Real Mallorca, Celta Vigo, Real Sociedad, Athletic Club, Granada, Las Palmas and Alaves have all signed up to an agreement proposed by Aficiones Unidas (United Support) to limit the price of away tickets to €30. This agreement will ensure that a minimum of 300 tickets will be available to away sides at that price. The agreement is already in place in Segunda.

Six teams neglected to enter the agreement; Real Madrid, Barcelona, Rayo Vallecano, Villarreal, Getafe and Osasuna. Relevo say Barcelona may reconsider their position when they return to Camp Nou next season, as they head to Montjuic this year. The latest coming out of Barcelona is that they will now join the agreement.

The agreement is a much needed step in the right direction, where local fans, and in particular travelling support, are treated like second-class citizens in favour of television viewers.