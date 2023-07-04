Arda Guler rejects Barcelona move in order to join Real Madrid – report in Turkey

The transfer saga surrounding Arda Guler over the last couple of weeks has been rather intense, as the Turkish sensation prepares to decide his next move.

The 18-year-old is set to leave Fenerbahce this summer, with a whole host of clubs across Europe having registering their interest in signing him. However, his next destination has looked like being Spain, with Barcelona and Real Madrid being the frontrunners.

It was Xavi Hernandez’s side that were in pole position to sign Guler, following talks with Deco last week, but Yeni Acik have now reported that the teenager has instead decided to join Real Madrid this summer.

Real Madrid will pay €20m to Fenerbahce, who will retain at 20% sell-on as part of the deal. Guler is likely to join up with Carlo Ancelotti’s squad now, unlike with Barcelona, who would have seen him join in 2024 if he had agreed to join them instead.

It would be a major coup for Real Madrid, who have once again beaten Barcelona to the signing of an exciting young player. However, we await the news being confirmed by Spanish sources.