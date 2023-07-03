WATCH: Jude Bellingham keen to get started at Real Madrid – ‘I’ve done all the talking’

Real Madrid’s star summer signing Jude Bellingham says he is looking forward to getting on the pitch, after numerous press events since joining the club.

The England international was speaking from a football camp in his home country, but will soon be back in Spain to join up with his new teammates for the first time. Los Blancos are due back in preseason training on the 10th of July.

Bellingham told SkySports that his down to earth attitude helped him cope with the pressure of his arrival, and that it wasn’t something he noticed too much.

🗣 "I'm itching to get back and playing." Jude Bellingham on his next chapter as a Real Madrid player ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/H3eQouAuzt — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 3, 2023

Asked what he was hoping to achieve, Bellingham was direct in stating that he intends to win with Real Madrid. The 19-year-old explained that that goal united both the reason behind his decision to move there, and their decision to sign him.

Bellingham could first appear in a Real Madrid shirt in a friendly against Milan on the 23rd of July, and their first competitive match of the season will be away to Athletic Club on the 12th or 13th of August.