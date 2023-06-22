Ferland Mendy among three players transfer-listed by Real Madrid ahead of summer transfer window

Real Madrid have already had a very busy summer. Having seen four players (Fran Garcia, Brahim Diaz, Jude Bellingham and Joselu) join the club, four have also departed.

Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard, Marco Asensio and Mariano Diaz all left at the end of the 2022-23 season as free agents, and they could be followed out of the door by three more players.

According to Cadena SER, Real Madrid have placed Ferland Mendy, Alvaro Odriozola and Jesus Vallejo on the transfer market, while they are also opening to listening to offers for Lucas Vazquez.

Odriozola and Vallejo are surplus to requirements, so their departure would not come as a surprise. Mendy’s future has been the subject of continued speculation, so it’s not too surprising that Real Madrid want to let him leave, despite him being a competent squad player.

Mendy has attracted interest from across Europe over the last few months, so Real Madrid could see movement on that front over the summer, as they look to recoup the majority of the fee that they paid to Lyon in 2019.