Barcelona President Joan Laporta claims club could make €170m saving over next two years

Barcelona have been scraping around for cash for much of the last five years, but they could be in line to save €170m on their budgeted spending.

President Joan Laporta believes that the construction of the new Camp Nou will come in under budget, and has stated that things are going well with regard to the project.

Barcelona members had approved a €1.5b package for the reform of Espai Barca, including a new basketball stadium and the Camp Nou reforms. The budget for the basketball court has been halved from €400m to €200m, and Laporta feels they could make more savings on Camp Nou too.

“I think we are going to reduce the budget for the stadium and for contingencies, in fact it is already happening. We are very close to being able to cut the €1.1b that was stated. I think we are going to be at €960m and maybe €930m if everything goes well,” he told MD.

However Laporta did warn that tough times were ahead next season, as Barcelona move to the Estadi Lluis Companys.

“Next year will not be easy. We are moving to a stadium that has half the capacity of Camp Nou.”

“Going up to the stadium at Montjuic is uncomfortable. Although to me it doesn’t seem as bad as some make out,” Laporta nuanced.

If it were to be the case, then it would be welcome news for the Blaugrana, as their debt continues to heave and grow. However Cules will not want the current board to cut corners either, with these venues set to serve the club for the next 50 years at least.