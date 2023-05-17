WATCH: Real Madrid fans in Manchester pictured singing anti-Barcelona and anti-Atletico Madrid songs

Real Madrid are currently in Manchester for Wednesday’s Champions League semi-final second leg against Manchester City, with the winner of the match progressing to next month’s final against Inter Milan.

Carlo Ancelotti will be backed by thousands of supporters, with many making the trip from the Spanish capital to cheer on their charges at the Etihad Stadium.

Many Madridistas have congregated together in Manchester, and as per a video from Atletico Universe, many have been singing anti-Barcelona and anti-Atletico Madrid songs ahead of Wednesday evening’s match.

Real Madrid fans in Manchester chanting ‘P*ta Atleti’ & ‘P*ta Barça’. pic.twitter.com/QzphRA0D46 — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) May 17, 2023

The video has been met with confusion by supporters of both sides, who are perplexed by the Real Madrid fans’ decision to sing about their teams ahead of the biggest match of their season.

Real Madrid will hope to send them fans home happy on Wednesday evening, as Ancelotti’s men target a second successive Champions League final, which would allow them the opportunity to add their 15th success in the competition.