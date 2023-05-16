Valencia confirm renewal for talented central midfielder until 2027

Valencia have secured a major contract renewal with talented teenager Javi Guerra signing a new deal until 2027.

The talented 20-year-old has broken into the side in recent weeks and made a real impact for manager Ruben Baraja as Los Che attempt to stave off the threat of relegation.

Guerra arrived from Villarreal in 2019, and has been playing with Valencia Mestalla, the B-side, but has been used frequently by Baraja, now with six appearances and a famous last-minute winner against Real Valladolid to his name.

De abuelos a nietos pic.twitter.com/3CqH90jK9R — Valencia CF (@valenciacf) May 16, 2023

In the last two games, Guerra has started and it appears he has won the trust of Baraja, showing plenty of composure in the middle of the pitch for a youngster.

Valencia’s academy, Paterna, continues to produce talented footballers despite the lack of investment in the first team squad, supplying Los Che with players that are currently keeping them out of the relegation zone. Guerra looks to be another one of them.