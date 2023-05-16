Jordi Alba meets with Joan Laporta to discuss his Barcelona future

Jordi Alba’s future at Barcelona had been a hot topic over the last few weeks. The 34-year-old, who has played second fiddle to Alejandro Balde this season, has been heavily linked with a move away this summer.

Alba’s contract at Barcelona expires at the end of next season, and given that he is one of the club’s highest earners, it has been reported that they are looking to agree a mutual termination, or reduce his extortionate wages at the very least, given his squad role.

However, Alba wants to stay at Barcelona, and he reiterated this to Joan Laporta during their meeting on Tuesday, according to MD. The pair met up for lunch, alongside Alejandro Echevarria, who is one of Laporta’s trusted advisors.

Given Barcelona’s financial struggles, they are looking to cut costs at every possible opportunity. Given that Alba is a huge earner, and that he is not an important player, it appears to be an area that they are looking to take action, especially since he is also in line to net wage deferrals next season.

It remains to be seen how Alba’s situation at Barcelona develops, although if they are looking for a mutual termination, it doesn’t appear that one will be forthcoming.

