Jordi Alba in line to receive enormous wage at Barcelona next season

Barcelona’s financial situation has gotten gradually worse over the last few seasons, and it will undoubtedly affect their ability to do business in this summer’s transfer window.

Measures are already being taken to reduce expenses ahead of next season, and another way that Barcelona hope to do so is by offering pay cuts to each member of Xavi Hernandez’s first team squad.

However, if Jordi Alba failed to agree with this measure, he will stand to earn a whopping €36m next season, according to Cope, in what will be the final year of his current contract. This is because of wage deferrals that Alba is due from previous seasons.

Alba may not be at Barcelona next season, with officials reportedly looking to move him on in the summer. Given this news, it’s easy to understand why they want to do so, as the club continues to suffer with financial woes.

Alba has played second-fiddle to Alejandro Balde at Barcelona this season, and it is expected that he will move on when his contract expires at the very latest. However, he is in line for a massive payday before then.

