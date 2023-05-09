Deal for Barcelona to sign Manchester City starlet deemed to be “difficult, but not impossible”

It is expected that Barcelona will find it difficult to do transfer business this summer, as their financial struggles are set to continue having a detrimental affect on their ability to run at full capacity.

As such, free transfers and loan deals are likely to be the club’s primary source of incomings, with deals of Lionel Messi, Inigo Martinez and Ilkay Gundogan, who are all out of contract this summer, seemingly high on the agenda.

A shock deal that Barcelona could look to pull off is for Gundogan’s current Manchester City teammate, Julian Alvarez. Before he joined the Premier League champions, Alvarez was subject to interest from the Blaugrana, although it failed to result in a transfer.

However, he could join them this summer on a loan deal, and according to Joan Fontes, agreeing a deal with all parties is “difficult, but not impossible”.

Alvarez has had to play second fiddle to the all-conquering Erling Haaland for much of this season, and Barcelona could look to offer him a temporary way out in the summer. However, agreeing a deal appears to be far from straightforward.