Barcelona fans give verdict on Raphinha sale with damning vote

Barcelona will be required to sell players this summer, that much has been recognised by President Joan Laporta himself, but the question is who and for how much.

Laporta has admitted that one or two forwards will have to leave this summer, if the Blaugrana can bring in a striker as they intend to. Many are suggesting that Raphinha, Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati all have a decent chance of doing so.

Sport have run a poll asking whether what are presumably mostly Barcelona fans if they would sell Raphinha for a fee of €75m. That would represent at €17m profit on Raphinha in a season where he has struggled to impress at times, despite some excellent numbers this season.

The Catalan daily say that Raphinha is contemplating a move now, fearing for his place in the Barcelona side next season. Raphinha wants to continue playing regular minutes in order to continue in the Brazil squad.

Despite the financials involved in the Sport poll, it speaks to the fact that relatively few feel he is likely to play often if Ousmane Dembele is fit, who has the confidence of Xavi Hernandez. Raphinha was likely signed in the anticipation of Dembele’s exit, but the renewal of the Frenchman has left Barcelona with plenty of their resources in one position.