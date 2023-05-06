Barcelona planning to reject any summer advances for “non-transferable” Premier League target

It’s safe to say that Andreas Christensen has been the surprise package of the season for Barcelona. Signed as a free agent from Chelsea last summer, the Danish defender was only expected to be a backup to the likes of Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde and Gerard Pique.

Instead, he has become a vital part of Xavi Hernandez’s starting line-ups, and has certainly been one of their best players this season, alongside the likes of Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Araujo and Frenkie De Jong.

In recent days, Christensen has attracted interest from Aston Villa, who will be Mateu Alemany’s next club after he leaves Barcelona in the summer.

Alemany brought Christensen to Catalonia, but he won’t be taking him back to the Premier League, not this summer at least, as Sport have reported that Barcelona will not entertain any offers for the 27-year-old.

Christensen has adapted to life in Catalonia incredibly well, and Barcelona will hope that he kicks on ever further over the next few years, as he looks to establish himself as one of the best central defenders in world football.

Image via PRESSINPHOTO SPORTS AGENCY/Alamy Live News