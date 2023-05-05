Carlo Ancelotti furious with one aspect of Real Madrid play ahead of Osasuna and Manchester City

Real Madrid are facing a series of games that will define their season, but their manager Carlo Ancelotti has been more unhappy in the last two weeks than he has been for much of the season.

On Saturday, Los Blancos face Osasuna in the Copa del Rey final. Following that they will host Real Madrid on Tuesday in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final, before travelling to the Etihad the following week.

As per Marca, Ancelotti is highly frustrated with the lack of defensive focus in recent weeks. The Italian does not understand why there have been so many lapses in concentration, and does not consider it ideal preparation ahead of those big games. He feels it will not help that Osasuna and City will have faith in their ability to score having seen so many weaknesses.

Alongside that information, Ancelotti has made it very clear that he is unhappy in recent weeks. Los Blancos have conceded 8 goals in their last 3 games, and Eder Militao is very much in the firing line for his contributions. The Italian manager responded that Militao ‘has to wake up soon’, and previously claimed ‘this team has problems winning games without defensive commitment.

Ancelotti will be looking far more focus in the final weeks of the season, with his job potentially on the line too.