Dani Alves given hope of prison release as new video footage emerges

Ever since his being charged with sexual assault in mid-January, Dani Alves had been stuck in a Barcelona prison, having twice been denied bail by the presiding judge in his case.

The investigation into the case is currently ongoing, and with no trial date set as of yet, the former Barcelona and Sevilla looks set to be imprisoned for the foreseeable future.

However, he has been given hope of being found not guilty, with journalist Nacho Abad (via MD) revealing that new video footage has emerged of Alves’ encounter with the alleged victim in the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona.

“I observe in those images how Alves touches the girl’s a**, and consent is in his head.

“If she didn’t consent, my reaction would have been to push him away and say ‘don’t touch my a**’, and I don’t see that. He touches her a** and she grabs him by the waist. Voluntarily, they go to the bathroom a few seconds later.”

Alves has maintained his innocence throughout the case, but it remains to be seen whether he is found guilty or not guilty. For the time being, he remains in prison.