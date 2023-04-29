Carlo Ancelotti praises ‘important’ Aurelien Tchouameni in Almeria win

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti singled out midfield star Aurelien Tchouameni as a key performer in their 4-2 La Liga win over Almeria.

Los Blancos stormed to victory over the Andalucians in the Spanish capital as Karim Benzema netted a ruthless hat trick at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Ancelotti was forced to shuffle his starting XI ahead of the tie with French international Tchouameni drafted in to cover for the injured Luka Modric.

Tchouameni vs Almeria -86 pases

-100% de regates con éxito

-97% de pases precisos

-3 intercepciones

-6 recuperaciones Este es el futuro del real madrid chicos🙏 pic.twitter.com/qRjmkfOnbr — reyes (@7reyesRM) April 29, 2023

Tchouameni has struggled to hold down a starting spot in Ancelotti’s plans this season, leading to rumours of a potential summer exit for the former AS Monaco playmaker.

However, Ancelotti has insisted he is a key member of the squad, with the 23-year-old set to play an important role in the season run-in, due to Modric’s absence.

“I think Tchouaméni is an important player because covers our central defenders well, he’s good in the penalty area when the rivals enter”, as per reports from Marca.

“However, with the ball he needs to improve, he’s very young and he’s learning.

“I told him not to move so much, because he has a lot of energy and sometimes he loses his position.”

With Modric set to miss next weekend’s Copa del Rey final against Osasuna, Camavinga could retain his starting place in Ancelotti’s engine room.