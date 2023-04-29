Real Madrid

WATCH: Karim Benzema completes first half hat-trick, Almeria get a goal back against Real Madrid

After three matches without a goal in all competitions, Karim Benzema has come roaring back to form against Almeria, netting a first half hat-trick at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti wanted a reaction from his side after their shock defeat to Girona midweek, and he has certainly got it, as they have surely got the three points sewn up already.

Benzema, who missed the trip to Catalonia, opened the scoring after five minutes, before adding a second soon after, following some brilliant play from Rodrygo inside the Almeria penalty area.

Benzema has now completed his hat-trick, netting his third from the penalty spot after Lucas Vazquez was fouled by Largie Ramazani.

However, Almeria have managed to be a goal back soon after. Ramazani atoned for giving away the penalty by setting up Lazaro, and the Brazilian finished beyond the returning Thibaut Courtois.

Almeria will be pleased to have registered a goal, but Real Madrid look to have wrapped the points up already. It would be surprising if they ended up with just three goals.

