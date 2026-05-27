Real Madrid supporters will be glad to have seen the back of the 2025-26 season, which was utterly miserable for the Bernabeu club. They failed to take home any trophy, while the final few weeks of the campaign were dominated by in-fighting – both in the literal and figurative senses.

The most high-profile clash took place between Fede Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni. The pair came to blows during a training session, and it resulted in the former having to be taken to hospital after he suffered a concussion.

Both players were fined for their role in the incident, and Real Madrid have drawn a line under the matter. However, it remains a talking point, and this week, Valverde himself was asked about it upon arriving in Uruguay as part of preparations for this summer’s World Cup, as per Marca.

“I feel very good. I had the support and affection of all the Real Madrid fans and also of the club. There are times when you have to go through these mini obstacles in football and in life to learn to grow and mature. It will make me a better captain in the coming years.”

Valverde excited for World Cup

Valverde remained very tight-lipped on the matter – understandably so – but he was more upon to discussing the upcoming World Cup in North America. The 27-year-old fancies his nation’s chances of doing something, although he is primarily focused on enjoying himself at the tournament.

“I’m always excited about lifting the trophy. It’s what you want most, what you always dreamed of as a child: to play in the national team and lift the World Cup.”

It will be interesting to see how Valverde gets on at the World Cup. It will also be interesting to see whether he comes up against Tchouameni’s France side during the tournament, as that would certainly be a spectacle for all to see.