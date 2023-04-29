Barcelona could be without five key players for midweek clash with Osasuna

With just seven matches to go this season, Barcelona are primed to pick up their first La Liga title in four years. They lead Real Madrid by 11 points, and the task will be to secure the league as soon as possible.

Xavi Hernandez’s side have wobbled in recent weeks, with injuries to key first team players having had a detrimental effect on results. Luckily for Barcelona, their full squad is available for selection against Real Betis on Saturday, barring Sergi Roberto.

However, that may not be the case for the midweek clash with Osasuna, with five players walking a suspension tightrope. Alejandro Balde, Franck Kessie, Ferran Torres and the returning Ousmane Dembele all have four yellow cards, and one more would trigger an automatic one-match ban.

Meanwhile, Gavi sits on nine cautions, and a yellow against Betis would see him miss Barcelona’s next two matches, meaning that he would also be absent for the Derbi Barceloni against Espanyol.

Xavi will be keen to have his full Barcelona squad at his disposal for the remainder of the season, and for that to be the case, certain members must keep their discipline.