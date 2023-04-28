Ousmane Dembele makes Barcelona return ahead of Real Betis clash

Barcelona are boosted by the long awaited return of Ousmane Dembele for their La Liga clash with Real Betis this weekend.

La Blaugrana area closing in on their first league title since 2019 in the coming weeks, but Xavi’s side are not over the line just yet, as they prepare to host the Andalucians.

French international Dembele has been eased back into action by Xavi in recent weeks after he suffered a hamstring injury at the end of January.

His return marks over three months on the sidelines, and Xavi has hinted at a substitute role for the winger, to build up his match fitness ahead of the campaign run-in.

Dembele’s return is one of two changes from Xavi, following the 2-1 midweek defeat away at Rayo Vallecano, as captain Sergio Busquets is also recalled, after being suspended for the trip to Vallecas.

Busquets is expected to come starting back into the Barcelona starting XI with Ferran Torres potentially dropping to the bench.