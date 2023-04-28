“Sometimes I don’t understand” – Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez irritated by title question

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez looked somewhat frustrated on Friday afternoon, as he was asked if the final stretch towards winning the La Liga title was becoming long for him.

Xavi was speaking ahead of Barcelona’s tie on Saturday night with Real Betis, following on from what he called ‘the worst performance of the season’ against Rayo Vallecano.

The Blaugrana have been favourites to win the league for some time, but have looked short of intensity on various occasions during April.

“But I don’t understand when you ask me about whether the league feels long,” Xavi said pointedly.

“What was an eternity was last year. This doesn’t seem long to me, it makes me happy. Sometimes I don’t understand things. I’m having a good time in this league. I think we’re competing well. What cule would not have taken this at the start of the season? I have a wonderful time.”

“La Liga last year was long for me. Not this one.”

Later in the press conference, Xavi was asked if he was surprised at perhaps the critical tone of both the fans and the media at times, despite their domestic success.

“It doesn’t surprise me. This is the most difficult club in the world. I already said it. Winning 1-0 here is not worth it, I already said it in my presentation. We have won a lot 1-0 playing very well. Here we have to convince. People don’t see it from the inside, but we’re not going to beat ourselves up. We really appreciate what we’re doing, but we have to win this league.”

Evaluating the season as a whole, he admitted there had been an easing up in recent weeks.

“If we take the last 20 games, it’s very good. If you take the last four… of course. It’s true that with Getafe, with Rayo we weren’t precise. We have to go back to the Atletico de Madrid game. That’s what we have to do. Tomorrow’s game is key to react. It’s an opponent that are similar to us. Pellegrini wants the ball.”

Perhaps Xavi Hernandez’s greatest issue is that fact Real Madrid are so far behind. Barcelona players now have margin for error and are using it, as well as the fact that the lack of tension in the title race takes some of the excitement out of it for Barcelona fans.