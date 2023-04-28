Real Madrid defender on his way out this summer as things stand

Real Madrid defender Ferland Mendy has not enjoyed his season so far, and it looks as if it may well be his last in the Spanish capital.

The French left-back has never had a perfect injury record since he arrived in Spain, but this season three injuries have kept him out for large swathes of the season. So far he has 1,868 minutes to his name across 25 appearances, but has only been fit sparingly in 2023.

According to Cadena SER (via Diario AS), Real Madrid intend to sell Mendy this summer. They point out that Mendy has also missed 21 games this season, say that Los Blancos believe they can survive without him next season too.

Eduardo Camavinga’s fine form in the position, the experience of Nacho Fernandez, and the incoming Fran Garcia are sufficient to cover their needs in their eyes. That way they can sell Mendy for a useful fee with two years left on his deal this summer.

Mendy is unlikely to be missed too much, due to his continued absences, but the true test of their options in the position will be Manchester City. Camavinga has been a major boost for Los Blancos at the position, but if he is exploited at the position, then they would perhaps roll into the following campaign with Nacho as their de facto starter at the position.

