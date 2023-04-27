Luka Modric meets with Real Madrid President Florentino Perez to resolve contract discussions

Real Madrid veteran Luka Modric looks set to remain at the club for another season, after the Croatian met with President Florentino Perez this week.

The tireless 37-year-old has an offer from Saudi Arabia to pay him €50m over the course of a two-year deal. Yet according to Diario AS, he looks poised to turn down that offer in favour of remaining at Real Madrid.

After meeting with Perez, Modric explained his desire to stay at Los Blancos for another season – something that went down well with the Real Madrid President, who appreciates his attitude given the money on offer elsewhere. He will be offered a new deal for a further season, which Modric intends to take.

Modric has played 44 times and contributed directly to 12 goals this season. While he has had a dip after the World Cup, Carlo Ancelotti continues to trust him in the biggest games of the season. His ability to make the difference in big moments and under pressure remains unparalleled, with Ancelotti commenting recently that there is no way of bringing in that kind of experience in the transfer market.

