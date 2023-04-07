Carlo Ancelotti confirms Real Madrid step towards Luka Modric and Toni Kroos renewals

Real Madrid manager has confirmed that Los Blancos are looking to renew the deals of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos ahead of next season. Both are out of contract in the summer, and as they continue into their mid-to-late thirties, there has been plenty of speculation about whether Los Blancos might move on, or vice versa.

In the case of Kroos, the German has been coy on his future all season after acknowledging he was considering retirement. It is thought that the decisive factor is whether he continues to be a starter in key games.

Meanwhile Modric, now 37, is the most pressing need for Real Madrid to address in terms of a replacement, and some wondered whether he might be moved on in the process. On top of that, Real Madrid only offer one-year renewals to players over 30.

Speaking ahead of their match with Villarreal, Ancelotti confirmed they were in talks over new deals after he was asked if he was surprised at the lack of movement over their renewals.

“There are advances, because they are speaking. I think they will look to find a solution. There are advances.”

“I see Benzema, Kroos and Modric the same as always. Throughout the season it is normal to have differences in level, to go through a bad moment and then a good moment. You have to evaluate them by what they do, not by age.”

“Maybe they don’t have the physique of young people, but while age takes away some things, it gives you others.”

And in terms of those three, including Benzema who Ancelotti also backed to stay next season, there was no-one Real Madrid can replace them with.

“But nobody in the world can handle games like those three can. They are unique. That is something you can’t buy that in any market.”

Certainly looking at their record in knockout ties, it is difficult to think otherwise. Time and again Real Madrid are able to survive through pressure that many other sides would collapse under. The prime example being their Champions League victory last season.