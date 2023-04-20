WATCH: Sevilla fans pay tribute to club legend ahead of Manchester United clash

Ever since Jose Luis Mendilibar took over at Sevilla last month, there has been a feel good factor surrounding the club. They have won two and drawn two since the former Eibar coach took the reins.

One of those draws was in last week’s Europa League quarter-final first leg against Manchester United, meaning that Thursday’s second leg is a winner-takes-all affair.

Ahead of the match, Sevilla fans have gathered at the family home of Antonio Puerta, who is a legend at the Andalusian club.

Dos horas y media para el partido del año en Sevilla y la afición del #SevillaFC se encomienda al espíritu de Antonio Puerta. Homenaje de los ultras al abuelo de Puerta… Hermoso❤️🥹 pic.twitter.com/N5SODUk2eE — Andy Leal Cerdá (@andyllc) April 20, 2023

Puerta helped Sevilla win their first UEFA Cup crown, back in 2006. He scored the winning goal in the second leg of their semi-final clash against Schalke 04, before playing in the final against Middlesbrough.

Sevilla have gone on to win the competition another five times, making them the most successful side in its history. Should they defeat Man United on Thursday, they will fancy their chances of adding their seventh crown.