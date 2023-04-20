Sevilla President Jose Castro – ‘I regret letting Julen Lopetegui begin the season’

Sevilla President Jose Castro has admitted it was a mistake to allow Julen Lopetegui to continue as manager at the beginning of the season.

The Wolves manager had three seasons of unparalleled success at Sevilla, finishing in the top four for three seasons in a row and winning the Europa League. However Sevilla’s form fell off a cliff in the second half of last season, and many felt it was the end of his cycle.

Castro and Sporting Director Monchi stuck by him though, before eventually dismissing him in October after matters did not improve. Jorge Sampaoli replaced him and was sacked in March, before incumbent Jose Luis Mendilibar took over.

“I regret having let Lopetegui start the season, that was our mistake,” says Castro.

“Sampaoli was the coach that we thought was ideal for that moment in which we were, but with that system the team did not shoot; we played to come out with the ball from the back and that had more risk than benefit. We are very happy with Mendilibar, a great coach with experience and who does normal things. I usually get along well with the coaches but football is about results.”

Castro did defend Monchi though. While Lopetegui’s time was clearly up, Monchi took plenty of criticism too, with many blaming him for a far weaker squad.

“Just like good things belong to everyone; criticism is for everyone. Monchi is an important pillar in the club and he doesn’t do things alone. They have been the best years in the history of Sevilla with him and now you have to be self-critical so you don’t make mistakes again. He is a good technical director and has done many things well but always getting it right in football is very difficult,” Castro pointed out on Cadena Cope.

It is hard to disagree with Castro on those points, although if Monchi does not improve the side this summer, the pressure will be back on this summer.

Matters have at least improved under Mendilibar, and it appears Sevilla will not be fearing relegation come the final days of the season, with a eight-point gap to Valencia in the relegation zone.