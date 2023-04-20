Barcelona outline plan for next season to Osasuna loan star Ez Abde

Osasuna are keen to hang onto Ez Abde next season, but there will be no more loans for the Moroccan starlet. Abde has five goals and two assists to his name this season, but has shown the ability to cause problems for defences all season.

Jagoba Arrasate is delighted with him and happily keep him on loan for another year in Pamplona to further his development. For his part, Abde wants to be sure that he will be an important factor for Xavi Hernandez next season, and otherwise would rather seek his fortunes elsewhere.

Yet Sport say that Barcelona have now informed the 21-year-old of their plans for coming campaign. They want to keep him and make him a part of the squad next season, where he will have important minutes. Yet the report does mention that while this is the plan, a significant offer, most likely from the Premier League, could change those plans.

Abde remains a raw talent and could develop into a highly effective winger if Barcelona handle him properly. Given their financial struggles, the poor performances of Ferran Torres, Ansu Fati and Raphinha, they may prefer to take a large offer ultimately. Their track record of handling that development has only been effective in terms of Ousmane Dembele over the last 12 months.