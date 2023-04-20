Barcelona offered chance to sign right back target that rejected them last summer

Even since Dani Alves left Barcelona for the first time in 2016, club officials have struggled to properly replace him. Several players have come, and subsequently gone, as the right back position continues to be a problem.

Jules Kounde has been tasked with playing there for much of the season, despite his preference to play in central defence. Sergi Roberto, who has often filled in at right back over the last few years, and Ronald Araujo can also play there if needed.

Barcelona’s financial issues could affect their ability to sign a new right back this summer, although according to Sport, they have been offered the chance to sign Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui.

Having played regularly for the German champions in the first half of the season, Mazraoui has found himself on the fringes in recent months, which he has been far from pleased about.

“I’m disappointed with my situation. Up until the World Cup, I was a starter, but now things have changed a lot. For me, it’s a disappointment.”

Barcelona were interested in signing Mazraoui last summer, when he was still at Ajax, but the Moroccan chose to sign for Bayern instead. However, the La Liga leaders could look to secure his signature 12 months later, although their finances would likely play a factor in any deal.