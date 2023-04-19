Jose Luis Mendilibar leaning on Sevilla’s European experience ahead of Manchester United showdown

Sevilla head into Thursday’s Europa League quarter-final second leg against Manchester United well-placed to reach the final four of the competition.

Two late own goals in last week’s first leg at Old Trafford ensured that it will be winner-takes-all at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, where Los Nervionenses will look to progress, as they target a record seventh title in the competition.

Last week’s first leg was Jose Luis Mendilibar’s first European endeavour as a manager, and ahead of Thursday’s return leg, he will look to lean on Sevilla’s European experience, as per Relevo.

“It’s a big game. Sevilla are used to these matches. The players too. Me, not so much. I’m going to have to learn from it.”

Mendilibar has instilled belief at Sevilla since taking the reins last month, as they have gone unbeaten since his appointment (two wins, two draws). Victory on Thursday would be a massive achievement for Los Nervionenses.