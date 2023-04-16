Cadiz Real Madrid

WATCH: Antonio Rudiger has objects thrown at him by Cadiz fans following Real Madrid’s victory

Real Madrid returned to winning ways in La Liga on Saturday evening, overcoming a defiant Cadiz side courtesy of second half goals from Nacho Fernandez and Marco Asensio.

The home supporters attempted to make a difficult atmosphere for Carlo Ancelotti’s side to play in, and that boiled over into proceedings post-match.

Antonio Rudiger, who was reinstated to the starting line-up for the trip to Andalusia, was pictured giving his shirt to a supporter in the aftermath of the full time whistle, before he was jeered by Cadiz supporters, who proceeded to throw objects in his direction.

Rudiger also had a run-in with a couple of the Cadiz players as he was leaving the pitch, although the incident quickly de-escalated once the German defender was down the tunnel and in the away dressing room.

Rudiger will hope to keep his place in the Real Madrid starting line-up for Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final second leg against Chelsea. It will be the first time that he has returned to Stamford Bridge since leaving to join Los Blancos last summer.

Antonio Rudiger Cadiz La Liga Real Madrid

