WATCH: Antonio Rudiger has objects thrown at him by Cadiz fans following Real Madrid’s victory

Real Madrid returned to winning ways in La Liga on Saturday evening, overcoming a defiant Cadiz side courtesy of second half goals from Nacho Fernandez and Marco Asensio.

The home supporters attempted to make a difficult atmosphere for Carlo Ancelotti’s side to play in, and that boiled over into proceedings post-match.

Antonio Rudiger, who was reinstated to the starting line-up for the trip to Andalusia, was pictured giving his shirt to a supporter in the aftermath of the full time whistle, before he was jeered by Cadiz supporters, who proceeded to throw objects in his direction.

Rüdiger had a run-in with the Cádiz fans, but he went to give his shirt to a fan and they threw objects at him shouting "son of a bi***".@TheAthleticFC pic.twitter.com/8V2lr4wGJE — Guillermo Rai (@GuillerRai) April 15, 2023

Rudiger also had a run-in with a couple of the Cadiz players as he was leaving the pitch, although the incident quickly de-escalated once the German defender was down the tunnel and in the away dressing room.

Rudiger will hope to keep his place in the Real Madrid starting line-up for Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final second leg against Chelsea. It will be the first time that he has returned to Stamford Bridge since leaving to join Los Blancos last summer.