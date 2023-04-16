Serie A giants “appreciate” Barcelona midfielder, according to Fabrizio Romano

This summer’s transfer window is expected to be a busy one, with several arrivals having been heavily linked over the last few weeks, as Xavi Hernandez seeks reinforcements for his first team squad.

However, departures will also be essential, as they look to improve their precarious financial situation. La Liga President Javier Tebas has stated that Barcelona need to drastically reduce their wage bill ahead of next season, in order to comply with Financial Fair Play.

With that in mind, Barcelona are expected to entertain offers for most of their first team squad, although they do plan to keep the majority together ahead of next season.

One player that could leave in the summer is Franck Kessie, with a return to Italy having been heavily rumoured throughout the course of this season. Speaking to Caught Offside, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Inter Milan are interested in signing the Ivorian.

“Inter Milan appreciate Kessie, he’s one of the names they have on the list, and they already wanted him in January. Let’s see if Financial Fair Play will change the situation in the summer.”

Kessie has been firm in his desire to stay at Barcelona this summer, and the club itself intend to keep him around for next season at least. However, much could depend on whether they are forced to sell players due to the financial situation.