“Fake news is annoying” – Franck Kessie’s agency confirm his Barcelona stance ahead of summer

Franck Kessie was Barcelona’s hero during El Clasico last weekend, coming off the bench to score the winning goal to send the Blaugrana 12 points clear in the La Liga title race.

The Ivorian international has a difficult start to life in Catalonia following his move from AC Milan last summer, but he has since established himself as an important first team player under Xavi Hernandez.

Despite his increased prominence, transfer speculation has continued to persist over Kessie’s future at Barcelona. However, his agency are hoping to put rumours to bed by confirming the 26-year-old’s intention to remain at the La Liga leaders, as per Fabrizio Romano.

“We denied a possible transfer of Kessie, same for player and club, but fake news is annoying. The possibilities that Kessie leaves Barca in the next transfer market is the same as hoping that a snake may suddenly have legs next summer.”

Barcelona fans will be pleased about the news that Kessie intends to stay, as the club hopes to build on this season’s success to re-establish themselves as one of European football’s powerhouses in the coming years.