Real Madrid put timeline in place for Erling Haaland transfer plans

It’s no secret that Real Madrid are big admirers of Erling Haaland. With the form that he has been showing for Manchester City this season, it’s no surprise either.

After scoring twice against Leicester City on Saturday evening, Haaland took his tally for the season to 47 goals, 32 of which have been in the Premier League.

Real Madrid see Haaland as Karim Benzema’s long term successor, and according to Telefoot (via Sport), they have put plans in place to make a move for the Norwegian striker next summer.

The total funds required for a deal is expected to reach €220m, but Real Madrid feel that the output is worth the money, with Haaland having already proven himself to be one of the best players in world football, despite being just 22.

Manchester City are likely to block any attempts from any club this summer, but with his exit clause active from next summer, they will be powerless to stop Haaland joining Real Madrid, should the player wish to make the move.