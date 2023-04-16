Luis Enrique tipped to bring Gavi to Chelsea

Luis Enrique remains the favourite to take charge at Chelsea this summer.

The Blues are on the hunt for another new manager, following the sacking of Graham Potter earlier this month, with the club opting to bring Frank Lampard back on a caretaker basis.

Lampard will remain in charge until the end of the campaign as Todd Boehly plots his next move, with talks ongoing with Enrique, and former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann.

Enrique has been tipped as having an edge over Nagelsmann with the former Barcelona head coach previously hinting at a desire to manage in the Premier League.

As per reports from Diario AS, Enrique was frustrated not to be named as Chelsea boss before their Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

The Asturian is also rumoured to be a key factor in Chelsea’s summer interest in Gavi, with the teenager a big fan of Enrique, and he could be tempted by the chance to work with him again.