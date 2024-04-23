Barcelona linked with two unlikely Premier League moves for Chelsea and Newcastle United players

Barcelona are always linked with something perhaps approaching or even surpassing hundreds of names each season, and the latest reports in England have connected them with two players that look less than likely to arrive.

The first is Alexander Isak of Newcastle United, who The Sun (via Diario AS) say has Arsenal and Barcelona pursuing him. They also put the starting point for negotiations at €100m, for the former Real Sociedad striker.

Barcelona have Robert Lewandowski up front, who albeit ageing is set to be one of the highest earners in the squad next season, and have just spent €30m plus €31m on Vitor Roque in January, making another major investment in the forward line unlikely, beyond their obvious financial problems.

Depending on Chelsea’s demands, Carney Chukwuemeka may be a more attainable target, and he has been linked with Barcelona by talkSPORT. The 20-year-old midfielder was a target for the Blaugrana before he left Aston Villa to join Chelsea in 2022 for €18m. Since, game time has been scarce for Chukwuemeka, and they say that Barcelona could try to rekindle their interest in him as a result.

Nevertheless, Barcelona have a number of midfielders capable of playing either as part of a 4-3-3 or a number 10, but their number one priority for this summer is to find a pivot who can screen the defence. While Chukwuemeka might be of interest for Barcelona, it would be a major shock if they were to dedicate meaningful resources to a deal for a player in a different position.