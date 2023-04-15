Real Madrid post record profits after successfully reducing first team wage bill

In recent seasons, Real Madrid have been regarded as one of the best well-run clubs in world football, and they have the proof to back that up.

Following the departures of several big earners last summer, including Casemiro, Marcelo and Isco, the first team wage bill was cut by 8% year-on-year to €252.73m, which has contributed to record profits for the reigning European champions, according to 2Playbook (via Sport).

In total, €43.9m of profit has been recorded, which other avenues of income including ticket sales (€126.73m), last summer’s pre-season tour of the USA (€11.13m), as well as prize money from the Spanish Super Cup (€6.8m) and the Club World Cup (€1.8m).

Income from marketing also increased by 17.6% for the first half of the season. It is certainly an exciting time for Real Madrid, and they will hope to continue this thread, while also remaining as one of the best clubs in European football for many years to come.