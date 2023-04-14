Barcelona confirm press conference to give details on El Caso Negreira

Barcelona have confirmed that they will final explain their involvement in El Caso Negreira. The Catalan side have called a press conference for 11:00 CEST on Monday, with President Joan Laporta set to face the media.

Laporta has maintained Barcelona’s innocence since the beginning of the affair, but both Barcelona as an institution and Laporta have not explained the situation beyond that, with the news breaking over two months ago in February.

SER Catalunya (via Diario AS) have confirmed the news that was reported earlier in the week. Barcelona are currently under investigation from the Anti-Corruption Department of the Spanish Government, with a number of clubs and institutions, including La Liga, RFEF and the Sports Ministry, involved in the case now.

A number of questions have been asked without answer of Barcelona so far, and many will be keen to see how Laporta justifiies the €7m in payments to Enriquez Negreira over the course of 17 years.