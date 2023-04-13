Revealed – the position Xavi Hernandez sees Lionel Messi in for Barcelona

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has declared that he would be happy to see Lionel Messi return to the club, and the club have made it a key target for the summer. But with Ousmane Dembele arguably one of their best attacking outlets on the right side, many are asking where exactly Messi would fit into the structure at Barcelona.

According to Sport, Xavi has a system in mind for the arrival of Messi. They would remain in a 4-4-2, with the midfield forming a diamond. At the bottom of that diamond would be Frenkie de Jong, with Pedri and Gavi either side as ‘interiors’. Lionel Messi would occupy the ten role at the top of that diamond. Robert Lewandowski would be partnered by Dembele, presumably with the Frenchman falling out to the right side.

Xavi sees Messi as providing some of the missing quality in the final third that Barcelona are lacking. Currently they are highly reliant on Lewandowski for goals. Messi could link Lewandowski and make up some of the shortfall himself.

One of the questions over this Barcelona is how this would affect their defensive shape, which currently is very good. Xavi wants to make sure that Barcelona are as compact as possible, ensuring Messi does not have far to press and can remain in the same zone.

This scheme would not be dramatically different to how Barcelona are playing currently (with everyone fit), only with Gavi’s position being moved behind the forwards rather than to the left of Lewandowski. The defensive questions would be there though, with Gavi being asked to be both a central midfielder and cover the right-back when the opposition attack.