Carlo Ancelotti satisfied with Real Madrid performance, but hints at disappointment too

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has told the press that he was pleased with his side after they beat Chelsea 2-0 on Wednesday night, but many of his answers hinted at a slight frustration from the Italian.

Despite a dodgy first few minutes where Chelsea mounted two promising attacks, Real Madrid settled into the match and after 0 minutes, had the lead.

Satisfied because the team has played well. The first few minutes we weren’t good, but then we managed the game well. Now it’s time to fight in the second leg,” Ancelotti told Diario AS.

“We started with only two at the back, Alaba and Militao, and we needed more help. Carvajal and Camavinga pushed a lot, but they had to stay back longer. After the first ten minutes we fixed it.”

Yet Ancelotti vocalised a feeling that perhaps Los Blancos did not press home their advantage, especially with Chelsea being reduced to ten men.

“It could have been better, especially in the last third of the first half. The combinations in the final third could have been better.”

A thought he would repeat later on.

“You might think that we could have scored another. But in the end there was a lack of energy and lucidity. We have to be satisfied. This must be repeated at Stamford Bridge.”

The Italian, who recently spoke about the Liverpool 3-3 Milan Champions League final, warned that Real Madrid would have to be at the top of their game in the second leg.

“We have to play the return with a complete game, like this. We have suffered from the beginning. The objective was to take advantage, we have done so. We will suffer in London, but we will fight.”

While last season in the Champions League there was a sense that Real Madrid managed the games brilliantly, there was rarely a sense of superiority over their rivals. However against Chelsea, Real Madrid could justifiably feel as if they were a level above their opponents – perhaps why Ancelotti wanted to ‘see blood’ as thy say in Spain.