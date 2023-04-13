Barcelona set plan to manage “delicate situation” of talented youngster

Barcelona have several exciting youngsters breaking through at the club, but perhaps none have more hype surrounding them than Lamine Yamal.

The 15-year-old is considered by many to be the brightest star at La Masia, and despite his age, he has already trained with Xavi Hernandez’s first team on several occasions this season.

Barcelona do not want to take any risks with Yamal’s development, as they consider him to be a future first team star for many years to come. With that in mind, Sport have reported that they have plans to manage his situation.

It comes after a incident at the training camp of Spain’s U17 side last month, which saw Yamal involved in an altercation with two teammates. That resulted in a four-match internal suspension from Barcelona, who do not want a repeat of such incidents in the future.

Yamal has apologised to Barcelona over the incident, and both have moved on. Plans are being put in place to offer the teenager his first contract in the coming weeks, with his 16th birthday being in July.