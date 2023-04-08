Barcelona youngster returns to first team training for first time since internal suspension

Preparations are continuing at Barcelona ahead of Monday’s Catalan derby against Girona. Xavi Hernandez’s side are hoping to bounce back from their humbling defeat to Real Madrid on Wednesday, as they look to stay on track for their first league title in four years.

Saturday’s training session featured a notable face: Lamine Yamal. The 15-year-old is highly regarded among Barcelona officials, especially Xavi, who has regularly included him in first team sessions.

However, his stock fell slightly last month when he was given a four-match suspension by the club for an incident that occurred while on international duty with Spain’s under-17 side. As a result of this, Xavi also refused to call him up to first team training.

He has now returned, with it being the first time since his suspension, as per MD. Fellow youngsters Aleix Garrido and Angel Alarcon joined in with the first team ahead of Monday evening’s match at Spotify Camp Nou.

Barcelona will hope that Yamal continues his development over the next few years, with a view to becoming a regular first team members in the future.