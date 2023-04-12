Barcelona schedule meeting to discuss youngster’s future amid lack of first team football

Since taking the reins in November 2021, Xavi Hernandez has often taken the opportunity to implement youth players into his Barcelona squads.

Several have been given the opportunity to train with the first team on numerous occasions, while others have been included in various squads for matchdays.

Pablo Torre has regularly been part of the Barcelona first team this season, but his appearances have been rare. He has played just eight matches, with the vast majority of those being from the bench.

Barcelona’s hierarchy are concerned about possible stagnation in Torre’s development, and they want to send him out on loan next season, with several La Liga sides reportedly interested. Sport have stated that the club have scheduled a meeting with Torre’s representatives, as they look to discuss next season’s plans.

Torre is very highly thought of at Barcelona, and his lack of first team minutes have been a concern. With La Liga effectively sown up with 10 games to go, it remains to be seen whether he featured much in the run-in.